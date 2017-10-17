Several Lafourche Parish races decided





Voters on Saturday elected a new Lockport police chief and renewed a property tax to benefit the North Lafourche Levee District.

They also elected a port commissioner and south Lafourche justice of the peace.

For Lockport Police chief, voters elected interim chief David Harrelson Jr.

Voters elected Curtis “Tompuss” Pierce, of Galliano, to the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s Division E seat.

They also elected Martin Wade, of Galliano, as justice of the peace for District 4.

Here are the complete but unofficial results of Saturday’s elections:

LOCKPORT POLICE CHIEF

Democrat Harrelson received 406 votes (59 percent). He defeated Democrats Ernest Boudreaux Sr., who received 203 votes (30 percent), and Chester Douglas, who received 74 votes (11 percent).

Of the town’s 1,564 registered voters, 43.7 percent cast ballots.

Former Chief Warren Vedros Sr. resigned in June after an indictment on eight felony charges.

Harrelson will complete Vedros’ four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2020.

GREATER LAFOURCHE PORT COMMISSION

Republican Pierce won with 1,237 votes (53 percent). He beat Republican Jimmy “T-Jim” Lafont, who received 1,102 votes (47 percent).

Of 11,938 eligible voters, 19.6 percent cast ballots.

The seat was left vacant after Wilbert Collins Sr. died in May.

Pierce will complete Collins’ six-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2018.

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, DISTRICT 4

Libertarian Wade received 1,377 votes (62 percent). He defeated Democrat Stacy Hernandez, who received 860 votes (38 percent).

Of the district’s 11,938 registered voters, 18.7 percent cast ballots.

The former justice, Lois Gautreaux, died in June.

Wade will complete Gautreaux’s six-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2020.

NORTH LAFOURCHE LEVEE DISTRICT

The district proposed a 6-mill tax renewal to last 30 years. The tax will expire at the end of 2048.

It passed by 65 percent to 35 percent, or 3,858 votes to 2,095. Of 46,020 eligible voters, 12.9 percent cast ballots.

All of Lafourche Parish north of the Intracoastal Canal is in the district’s coverage area.

The tax is expected to raise $2.1 million per year. The owner of a $150,000 home will pay $45 in property taxes to the district after the homestead exemption is deducted.

Money from the tax will go toward levee construction, maintenance and drainage, and flood protection.

