Senators seek to expel colleague after domestic abuse pleas

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana state senators will try to expel their colleague from the Legislature after he pleaded no contest twice to domestic abuse charges over the last year.

Sen. Troy Brown, a Geismar Democrat, has refused to resign from the Senate.

Baton Rouge Sen. Dan Claitor, a Republican, told NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2k8mkuo ) that he and Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell will file a resolution seeking to kick Brown out of the Senate when a special session begins Monday.

Claitor says he expects to have the 26 votes needed from the 39-member chamber to expel Brown.

Senate President John Alario says he believes Brown will fight any attempt to remove him from his seat. Alario says he's expecting several resolutions to be filed against Brown, ranging from suspension to expulsion.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

