Second Suspect Arrested in December 2016 Armed Robbery in Larose





A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Larose is now in custody. Leonard Evans Jr., 24, of Larose was arrested Wednesday and also faces additional charges stemming from the arrest. Deputies had previously arrested Jasmaine Caine, 27, of Larose in connection with the case.

On December 16, 2016, Caine and Evans forced their way into a residence on East 18th Street in Larose and demanded money from a woman inside. While armed with a handgun, Evans allegedly forced the victim into a bedroom where he fired a single round which struck a mattress. Caine then stole several hundred dollars in cash from the victim, and both fled the scene. Through investigation, detectives identified Caine and Evans as the suspects and obtained arrest warrants.

Caine was arrested on December 21, 2016, and deputies found her to have cocaine, crack cocaine and clonazepam in her possession. She was charged accordingly and remains at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.

On Wednesday, April 19, deputies had obtained information about Evans’ whereabouts. With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, deputies proceeded to a residence on East 23rd Street where Evans was located and taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of crack cocaine. He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was booked with Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery with Use of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and three counts of Contempt of Court. His bond is set at $257,100, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.