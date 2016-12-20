Seat Belt Checkpoints Slated for Wednesday and Thursday

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct two seat belt checkpoints in Lafourche Parish this week. The first will be conducted during the daytime hours of Wednesday, December 21, and the second will be conducted during the evening hours of Thursday, December 22.

During the checkpoints, deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt and safety seat violations, as well as for proper inspection tags and insurance. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.