Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint during the daytime hours of Wednesday, April 26 in Lafourche Parish. During the checkpoint, deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt and safety seat violations, as well as for proper inspection tags and insurance. This checkpoint is being conducted as part of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign which began Friday, April 21, and continues through Thursday, April 27.

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, pick-up trucks comprise 25 percent of the vehicle fleet in Louisiana. State observation surveys and fatality data show that pickup truck drivers and passengers fall well behind occupants of other kinds of passenger vehicles when it comes to wearing seat belts. Pick-up trucks are two times more likely to rollover than cars in fatal crashes. The “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign involves high-visibility enforcement and awareness to encourage seat belt usage and reduce unrestrained fatalities among our pick-up truck drivers and passengers. Taking the time to buckle up before every trip is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.