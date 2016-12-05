Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint in Lafourche Parish during the daylight hours of Wednesday, December 7. Deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt and safety seat violations, as well as other violations such as expired inspection tags. These weekly checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.

A total of 426 vehicles passed through the last seat belt checkpoint which took place on Thursday, December 1 along the southbound lane of LA Highway 1 in Galliano. During the checkpoint, deputies reported the following violations: 8 seat belt violations, 1 improper child restraint, and 1 motorcycle helmet not approved by DOTD.