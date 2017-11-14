Seat Belt Checkpoint Planned for Wednesday, November 15

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint during the daytime hours of Wednesday, November 15, 2017, in Lafourche Parish. During the checkpoint, deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt and safety seat violations, as well as for proper inspection tags and insurance. These weekly checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.