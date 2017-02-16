School Threat on Social Media under Investigation

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat of violence at a school which was posted on social media on Wednesday, February 15. At this time, investigators do not believe the threat is credible, but all standard protocols for such a situation have been enacted out of an abundance of caution.

The threat originated on social media and does not mention a specific school, but the user’s hometown is listed as “Cut Off, LA.” Sheriff Webre said additional resources have been deployed to the school’s today.

“Based on this user’s other posts, investigators do not believe the user is from the area,” said Sheriff Webre. “With that said, we must take every threat seriously. We have instituted our protocols for such a situation, and we are working with the social media network, as well as federal authorities, to identify this individual.”

Anyone who may have information on this threat, or any threat involving violence at a school, is asked to submit the information to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.