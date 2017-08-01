School Board calls for special election to fill seat

Raymond Toups, an interim Lafourche Parish School Board member, will continue serving on the board until a special election is held next year to fill the open seat.

In May, the board appointed Toups to replace the seat vacated by Ronald Pere.

Pere resigned in May because he and his wife were moving to an assisted-living facility outside the Raceland-area District 8. He had worked in the Lafourche public school system for more than 40 years, serving on the School Board for the past 10 years.

The board decided in a special meeting Wednesday to hold the election for the vacant seat on March 24, 2018.

Toups was serving as interim until the Oct. 14 election. Qualifying for that election ran from July 12-14, but no one signed up for School Board.

He told the board Wednesday night that he hadn’t planned on running for the position, but the lack of other candidates changed his mind.

“I was totally surprised and disappointed that nobody in Raceland qualified,” he said. “After that happened, I reevaluated my position. ... I’m in for the long term. I’m going to be the first one to qualify in January. I might even consider – if I win – running for the next term. I hope I’m here for a while.”

Toups served on the board from 1974-80 and also serves on the boards for Recreation District 2 and Water District 1.

The winner of next year’s election will serve the rest of Pere’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2018.