Report: Louisiana has second-worst economy in US

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A recent study says Louisiana has the second to worst economy in the United States.

NOLA.com/the Times-Picayune reports an analysis released by WalletHub found the state's economy ranks 50th among others plus the nation's capital. The Washington, D.C.-based financial advising website released its findings on Monday after examining indicators including employment, building permits, government spending and growth in science and technology industries.

Only West Virginia ranked below Louisiana, with the bottom five also including Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma. However, Louisiana tied with Texas and Washington for most exports per capita.

Washington had the top spot, followed by California and Utah.

WalletHub used data from the federal census, labor statistics and economic analysis bureaus, the United Health and National Science foundations, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and others.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

