Recovery of Unreturned Vehicle Leads to Arrests in Burglary Cases

An investigation into a borrowed vehicle, which had not been returned, led to the recovery of several firearms and other valuables from two burglaries. Jason Orgeron, 35, and Mitchell Badeaux, 24, both of Cut Off, and Edward Holloway, 46, of Larose have all been arrested in connection with the investigation.



On the afternoon of Monday, October 30, a Larose resident reported that she had allowed Edward Holloway to borrow her SUV on Friday, October 27, and that he had not yet returned it. Deputies located Holloway and questioned him about the SUV. Following questioning, Holloway was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. He was booked with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and his bond was set at $2,500.

Deputies learned Mitchell Badeaux had possession of the vehicle and was in Galliano. Deputies proceeded to the area, located the SUV, and made contact with Badeaux at a residence on West 166th Street. He was found to be in possession of keys to the SUV, as well as Suboxone, for which he did not have a prescription. Badeaux, a convicted felon, was also found to be in possession of two firearms. Inside the residence, deputies observed several valuable items including weapons and electronics. Through investigation, deputies learned Badeaux allegedly stole the items during recent burglaries of a residence and a business, both in Galliano.

Badeaux was arrested and booked with two counts of Simple Burglary, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Suboxone, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Badeaux also had a $3,000 bond surrendered on a charge of Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling from a previous arrest in August 2017. His total bond is set at $68,000, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Through further investigation, deputies learned several firearms stolen during the residential burglary were in Jason Orgeron’s possession. By Monday evening, deputies obtained a search warrant for Orgeron’s residence on West 42nd Street in Cut Off. Knowing Orgeron had outstanding warrants, deputies attempted to have Orgeron exit the residence and surrender. The Lafourche Parish Interagency Crisis Management Unit responded to assist and eventually entered the residence. They discovered Orgeron hiding in the attic, and he was taken into custody. They also recovered the firearms stolen in the burglary.

Orgeron was arrested and booked on outstanding warrants for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Forgery, and Contempt of Court. He was additionally charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. His bond is set at $70,000, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.