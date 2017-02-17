Recent arrests reported

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

FEBRUARY 12, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Elias Dominguez, 32, Galliano. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Ryan Falgout, 29, Larose. Simple criminal damage to property.

Mathew Knobloch, 32, Thibodaux. Theft of a motor vehicle.

Philip Lirette, 34, Theriot. Possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams.

Edrick Simon, 41, Donaldsonville. Fugitive.

Reginald Washington, 25, Napoleonville. Possession of hydrocodone; driver must be licensed; tail lamps required.

FEBRUARY 13, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Wade Elder, 31, Gheens. Aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property.

Arthur Hebert, 42, Labadieville. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Trent Lunk, 25, Des Allemands. Contempt of court (3 cts).

William Spot, 42, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cs).

Jerome Rogers, 57, Houma. Telephone communications; harassment.

Audell Young, 28, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Amy Adams, 34, Lockport. Contempt of court; violation of probation/ parole.

Eddie Caldwell, 54, Raceland. Enter/ remain after being forbidden; theft of goods.

Madeline Cunningham, 33, Houma. Possession of methamphetamine; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Jones, 56, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Joseph Mousseau, 29, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Jahi Raymond, 19, Raceland. Violation of probation/ parole.

Chad Rodrigue, 32, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Louisiana State Police

Melanie Morales, 52, Houma. Expired or cancelled license plate; DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Thibodaux Police Department

Megan Harris, 26, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Da’Shell Johnson, 20, Thibodaux. Misrepresentation during booking.

FEBRUARY 14, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Michael Businelle, 48, Gray. Violation of protective orders.

Zachary Duplantis, 30, Houma. Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

Da’Shell Johnson, 20, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Damen Smith, 38, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Brett Templet, 35, Raceland. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Christopher Terrio, 35, Raceland. Simple battery (2 cts).

Michael Washington, 44, Houma. Fugitive.

Quentin Williams, 34, Thibodaux. Intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses (2 cts); fugitive (2 cts).