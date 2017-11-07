Raceland woman charged with theft from National Association

Holly “Scooter” Lebouef (age 59), of Raceland, had served as a local district president of the National Barrel Horse Association until June 2016, when recently tens of thousands of dollars were found to be unaccounted for.



During a recent financial audit, the association found Lebouef held several unsanctioned events, and investigators determined she allegedly used the association's account to launder money from these events.

A review of bank statements showed Lebouef purchased items such as purses, clothing, and accessories using the association’s credit card. Investigators learned many of those items were, in turn, sold at horse events and on Lebouef’s Facebook page.

Lebouef was also found to have written out and cashed several association checks, some for thousands of dollars, while failing to provide receipts of where the money was spent. Following an investigation, detectives obtained warrants for her arrest.

On Friday, November 3, Lebouef turned herself in at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. She was booked on the aforementioned warrants for Felony Theft and Unauthorized Use of an Access Card as Theft. She was released Friday afternoon after posting $5,000 bond.