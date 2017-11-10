Raceland man arrested for rape of a child ten years ago





Michael Lirette, Sr., (age 66), of Raceland was arrested Tuesday and charged with First Degree Rape stemming from an incident involving a juvenile which occurred approximately ten years ago.

Juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Lirette in October after a teenage female victim came forward. Detectives learned Lirette allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with the child, including sexual intercourse, while the child was under the age of ten.

The inappropriate contact occurred multiple times over the course of approximately five years.

On Tuesday, November 7, detectives made contact with Lirette. Following questioning, he was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux on the charge of First Degree Rape. His bond is set at $30,000.