Raceland Man Arrested Following Domestic Altercation on Friday Night

Richard Bozarth, 32, of Raceland on Friday, February 3.

Just before midnight on Friday night, deputies were dispatched to disturbance at a residence in the 4000 block of LA Highway 1 in Raceland. Through investigation, deputies learned Bozarth was at the residence with his girlfriend when a verbal altercation ensued between the two.

At one point, the altercation turned physical as Bozarth grabbed the woman by the face. At that time, another male subject entered the room where they were arguing, and told Bozarth he was calling law enforcement. Bozarth then approached the man and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, Bozarth bit the man on his right forearm. The two men eventually separated, and the other man ran to another room to contact law enforcement. Bozarth followed the man and brandished a knife threatening to attack. The other man fled the residence and was able to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Bozarth, who was still at the residence upon deputies’ arrival, was placed under arrest and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. Upon arrival to the Detention Center, Bozarth was being escorted through the jail by two correctional officers when he head-butted one of them.

He later exposed himself to two female correctional officers at the jail. In all, Bozarth was booked with Second Degree Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault, Battery of a Police Officer, and Obscenity. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant for Contempt of Court. His bond is set at $16,500, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.