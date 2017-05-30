Price takes vacant Senate seat in Saturday’s election

A state representative from Gonzales won election Saturday to a Senate seat that includes part of northern Lafourche Parish.

Ed Price defeated Warren Harang III, a sugar cane farmer from Donaldsonville and son of a former Thibodaux mayor, in the election for state Senate District 2, which includes parts of eight south Louisiana parishes. Both are Democrats.

Price received 9,224 votes (63 percent) to Harang’s 5,507 (37 percent), according to complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. About 20 percent of the district’s nearly 73,000 registered voters cast ballots.

In northern Lafourche, including part of Thibodaux, Harang received 1,055 votes (69 percent) to Price’s 477 (31 percent), with all 16 precincts reporting. Turnout in the Lafourche portion of Senate District 2 was 15 percent.

