Port Operations Center named for late Commissioner Wilbert Collins

After committee meetings last week, the Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) unveiled the new sign for its main operations facility in Port Fourchon, officially naming it the Wilbert Collins, Sr. Operations Center in memory of GLPC board member and oysterman Wilbert Collins.

Family members of Collins, along with several commissioners who served on the GLPC board with him, officially revealed the new sign bearing Collins' name. The Collins family was also in attendance at the meeting, where the newly elected Curtis "Tompuss" Pierce took his place at Seat E to continue Mr. Wilbert's work for the Port Commission.

The board approved naming the Operations Center in memory of Wilbert Collins, Sr. at the August 9 GLPC board meeting.

The newly named Wilbert Collins, Sr. Operations Center is located at 108 A.O. Rappelet Road in Port Fourchon. The Ops Center serves as the main base for Port Fourchon's daily operations, including port maintenance staff and Port Fourchon Harbor Police.