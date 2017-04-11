Police: 2 charged after a fight during a Easter egg hunt

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A man and woman have been arrested after authorities say a lover's quarrel at an Easter egg hunt led to injuries and a shattered windshield.

News outlets report 25-year-old Florence Robinson and 33-year-old Junius Boyd were each charged Sunday with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon in Thibodaux. Robinson was also charged with simple criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace.

Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said in a news release that the suspects had broken up earlier that day. Witnesses told police Robinson showed up at the park and confronted Boyd with a shovel.

Zeringue said Robinson hit Boyd in the arm with the handle after she smashed his windshield. Boyd then took the handle and hit her with it.

It's unclear if either Robinson or Boyd has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.