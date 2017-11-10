Pierce sworn in as newest Port Commissioner





Newly elected Port Commissioner Curtis Pierce was sworn into office at a formal ceremony Wednesday, officially taking his place at Seat E during the Greater Lafourche Port Commission's monthly board meeting.

Voters in the 10th Ward of Lafourche Parish elected Pierce at a special election on October 14, to fill GLPC's open board seat. The nine-member board has jurisdiction over Port Fourchon and the South Lafourche Airport and is the only elected port commission in the state of Louisiana.

Pierce's election fills the Seat E vacancy caused by the recent loss of Port Commissioner Wilbert Collins, Sr., a seat to which local businessman Charles "Mike" Callais had been temporarily appointed until a special election could be held.

As winner of the special election, Pierce will occupy Seat E for the remainder of the board's term through 2018.

"Curtis Pierce is an active member of our community, and we welcome that community spirit and positive energy to our board," said GLPC Board President Perry Gisclair. "He has contributed to the success of local businesses over the course of his career, and we are fortunate that he comes to us with that knowledge and experience as we work to keep our port and airport growing and prospering."