Parish street light conversion gets underway

An initiative proposed by Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle to convert parish street lights to more efficient and cost saving forms began to become a reality recently as the first of several street lights in parish residential subdivisions were converted.

The first five lights changed are located in the Elmwood Estate subdivision in Raceland.

According to Wallace McCann, who is overseeing the project for the parish, the new 52 watt Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights are replacing older 100 watt high pressure sodium (HPS) lights.

In the coming weeks, some lights in the Crape Myrtle subdivision in Thibodaux and in the Terre Haute subdivision in Larose will also be converted to the new LED lights.

“These new lights are more energy efficient and put out more light with less wattage than the older ones,” said Cantrelle. “While we have to invest in the purchase and installation of the new lights, in the end the parish will see a cost savings to its bottom line in reduced electricity bills. Additionally, the repair and maintenance of the new LED lights is far less than the ones being replaced.”

Moving forward, new developments in the parish will now be required to have the new energy efficient LED lighting. The parish will gradually phase out the older lights, eventually replacing some 1,000 public street lights with the newer ones, focusing initially on parish owned lights in residential parish developments.