Parish president announces plans for scholarships

Mathews, LA – Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle announced this week that a portion of his salary will go towards providing scholarships to parish high school students attending either Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical Community College.

The scholarships will be provided thru the T.J. Cantrelle Foundation, a non-profit foundation Cantrelle and his family founded earlier this year to honor their late grandson, who passed away on September 26, 2010.

“I promised to the people of Lafourche that I would donate the raise portion of my salary to a worthwhile cause, and helping to educate the youth and future of our parish is a good way to do it,” Cantrelle said.

Each spring, school principals from Thibodaux High School, E.D. White High School, Central Lafourche High School and South Lafourche High School will be asked to each nominate three students once a year from moderate to low income families who will then submit their credentials for the scholarships.

“Initially, three scholarships of $500 each will be presented prior to the beginning of the fall and spring semesters (August and January). Students who have received the award already can resubmit for the next award the following year,” said Cantrelle.

“We wanted to break down the three recipients roughly by council district with the nominees from Council Districts 1, 2 and 3 having attended Thibodaux High and E.D. White High, the nominees from Council Districts 4, 5 and 6 having attended Central Lafourche High and the nominees from Council Districts 7,8 and 9 having attended South Lafourche High. There may be some overlap, but that is the general idea. We also hope to increase the dollar amounts of the scholarships as we move further along in this process.”

Criteria for receiving the awards are that the recipient must be a resident of Lafourche Parish, must be nominated by a principal and/or school guidance counselor, must attend either Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical Community College and must maintain a grade point average of 2.8 or above while there.

Once nominated, candidates will be asked to submit relevant transcripts, school awards, any club and civic participation and an essay on why they are the best choice to receive the award.

The winners will be chosen by the board of directors of the foundation which include Cantrelle, his wife Leona and their two grown children, Jim and Jackie.

“This foundation is a tribute to my late grandson, but it also upholds a promise I made to the people of Lafourche Parish in donating the raise portion of my salary to a worthy cause and I believe that helping to further the education and dreams of our youth is a cause worth working toward,” said Cantrelle.