Parish expects significant savings with employee health plan

Mathews, LA – After lengthy discussion Tuesday, the Lafourche Parish Council approved a renewal of the current health care plan for parish employees, a plan which Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle expects to yield a significant savings to parish coffers.

The health plan, sponsored by Blue Cross, is an exact replica of the previous plan, however the administration negotiated a four percent decrease in the policy cost to the parish and employees will pay an additional five percent in contributions in the coming year.

All told, the fully funded plan is expected to yield a savings of over $450,000 to the parish.

“I would like to thank everyone for all their hard work in putting this plan together. In the end, the employees retain the plan they are comfortable with, and the taxpayers win by the significant savings that are expected with the renewal,” said Cantrelle. “When I took office, I made a pledge to be a good steward of the people’s money and this expected health care savings to the parish is an example of how we can get good quality policy and still save money.”

The plan runs through calendar year 2017.