Other parish council taken at Tuesday, July 25 meeting





Below is a rundown of action taken Tuesday night by the Lafourche Parish Council during its regular meeting. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted. Councilmen Corey Perrillioux and James Bourgeois were absent.

ACTION: Accepted the subdivision known as LPHA Subdivision, Phase 1 into the parish system.

ACTION: Rescinded Ordinance No. 5893 that levied and imposed taxes for 2017 on all the property subject to taxation in Lafourche Parish Recreation District No. 11 rolling forward.

ACTION: Rescinded Ordinance No. 5894 that levied and imposed taxes for 2017 on all the property subject to taxation in Lafourche Parish Special Service District No. 1 rolling forward.

ACTION: Provided for a supplemental appropriation in the 2017 Operations and Maintenance Budget to cover the emergency removal of the Chevron Bridge with an estimated cost of $450,000. The vote was 5-2 with Jerry Jones and Armand Autin voting no.

ACTION: Provided for a supplemental appropriation in the 2017 Operations and Maintenance Budget to carry forward the balance budgeted for a cooperative endeavor agreement between Lafourche Parish and Louisiana Rehabilitation Services for summer youth. The vote was 6-0, with Luci Sposito abstaining.

ACTION: Rejected establishing a “Do Not Distribute In My Yard” list for Lafourche Parish. The vote was 7-0 against.

ACTION: Approved Amendment No. 6 to the application for the Thibodaux Government Complex renovations project. The vote was 6-1, with Jones voting no.

ACTION: Requested the administration to enter into an agreement with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to re-establish the use of traffic control.

ACTION: Requested parish, state and federal officials to assist the town of Grand Isle with its beach erosion.

ACTION: Appoint Kenny Guillot to the Recreation Advisory Board for District 2.

ACTION: Appointed Ginger Laiche to the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter Advisory Board.

ACTION: Agreed to reimburse Jake’s Kids for school uniforms and post-secondary school and work uniforms.

ACTION: Approved a cooperative endeavor agreement to reimburse Raceland’s Pharmacy Express for medicine.

ACTION: Approved Amendment No. 1 to the grant between the Louisiana Workforce Commission and Lafourche Parish to receive money to provide services to youth, adult and dislocated workers in the region.

ACTION: Approved Change Order No. 3 from Global Industrial Contractors the Edgewood Pump Station upgrade project.

ACTION: Approved the contracts of Witt O’Brien’s and Tetra Tech for monitoring of debris removal, management and technical assistance and accepting the proposals of other contractors listed as such by the Evaluation Committee as “pre-qualified” disaster debris monitoring service contractors.

ACTION: Approved the contracts of Ceres Environmental Services and DRC Emergency Services for debris removal and recovery services and accepting the proposals of other contractors listed as such by the Evaluation Committee as “pre-qualified” disaster debris removal and recovery service contractors.

ACTION: Approved an agreement between Lafourche Parish Head Start and the Lafourche Parish School Board to coordinate efforts for the 2017-18 school year to identify and serve children who are at risk for developmental delays or have exceptional needs.

ACTION: Appointed Patrick Wiley Jr. to the Fire Protection District No. 8-C Board.