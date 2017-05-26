Other Council Action taken from May 24, 2017

The following are action items from the Lafourche Parish Council public meeting on May 24, 2017 (Councilmen Bourgeois and Lafont were absent):

-- Rolled forward (increased) millage rates for 2017 for Recreation District No. 11 and for Special Services District No. 1;

-- Levied all other millage rates at the present rates without any increases;

-- Deferred, for the third time, an ordinance authorizing the Parish President to buy properties on the Delta Farms Road which include the Mercer Boat Launch for $310,000;

-- Deferred an ordinance to carry forward and/or adjust balances from 2016 projects;

-- Approved an ordinance to provide a supplemental appropriation to cover the contract between the parish and Picciola and Associates, Inc. for engineering services for Improvements in Road Sales Tax District 2, Phase 4L;

-- Appointed Michael Boudreaux of Thibodaux as Registrar of Voters. (Boudreaux was one of three candidates proposed by the Registrar of Voters Interview Committee to fill the vacant position. The other candidates were Gretchen Caillouet of Thibodaux and Tammy Wendelschaefer of Raceland. Daniel Lorraine voted against.)

-- Passed resolutions for the purchase of a John Deere Tractor ($99,499.93) and a Tiger 30’ Hydraulic Rotary Boom Mower ($79,975) for the Lockport Field Office;

-- Passed a resolution to accept the low bid of Byron E. Talbot Contractor, Inc. for $365,720 for the Bayou Blue Splash Park Project;

-- Passed a resolution accepting the $3250 quote of Rowland Consulting, LLC as an environmental consultant on property for the Lockport Community and Recreation Center project;

-- Passed a resolution approving an agreement between the parish and South Central Planning and Development Commission to implement Phase 1 of the Lafourche Parish-Wide Recreation Analysis;

-- Did not agree under “Unanimous Agenda” to consider a proposed ordinance providing for a supplemental appropriation to cover the emergency removal of the Chevron Bridge (Rappelet’s Bridge in Fourchon) with an estimated cost of $450,000. Jerry Jones voted against.