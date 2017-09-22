Open House answers questions about LNG facility





Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) production will come to Lafourche Parish, says Energy World Group spokesman Graham Elliot.

Elliot, Project Director for the nearly $1 billion venture, announced Energy World Group’s plans to build an LNG facility in Fourchon, first at the September 13 Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s public meeting and again at an open house at the Galliano Library Tuesday.

“We are absolutely committed to this project,” he said to a packed crowd of about 100 interested listeners, including members of the Port Commission, Lafourche Parish Council and state legislature on Tuesday.

He said the Group chose Port Fourchon as an ideal location because of its existing port, its proximity to a gas supply, and its skilled workforce which will be needed to construct and maintain the facility.

Elliot said his consortium is working on design and financing right now, but plans to break ground in about 2 years on the project which he estimates will take another 2 years to complete, sometime in 2022.

The first phase will be the construction of one stainless steel tank capable of storing the LNG product. The setup will be self-contained, with its own power generation, compressors and air coolers needed to produce the liquid.

The tank, which he said will be visible from the elevated highway in Leeville, will be an 88,000 cubic meter storage container built with a post-tensioned outer concrete barrier. A second tank will be built after the facility goes on-line.

The facility will primarily transfer liquid natural gas to 450-500 ft. shallow draft LNG carriers.

The Group said one vessel per week will enter and leave the port, bound for the Carribbean and other ports throughout Asia, when the facility is operating at full capacity.

“We will be operating across Belle Pass from the port with no negative impact to traffic in the channel,” said Elliot.

The entire facility will be built on elevated slabs, about 18-ft. above ground, he said.

As the project moves toward the groundbreaking stage, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) will generate an Environmental Impact Statement and facilitate the final permit regarding the placement of the facility at Port Fourchon.

At that point, one or more meetings will be held to accept comments from the public, said FERC representative Paul Friedman.

LNG is natural gas compressed to a liquid state, at about 1/600th the volume of the gaseous form. It is odorless, colorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive. It is cooled to approximately -260 F, to achieve the liquid form.

LNG is becoming an optional form of fuel in the marine vessel industry as the cost of maintaining new federal sulfur emission standards when burning diesel continues to rise.