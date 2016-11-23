Obama grants commutation for Louisiana man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man convicted on a federal cocaine charge in southeast Louisiana has had his sentence cut by President Barack Obama.

A White House news release says Nelson Williams of Hammond was sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy to distribute cocaine base in 2004. With the commutation, Williams now is slated for release March 22.

It was one in the latest round of 79 commutations announced by the Obama administration on Tuesday.

