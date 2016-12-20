November Louisiana jobless rate dips as labor force shrinks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's unemployment rate dipped to 6.2 percent in November as more people left the labor force.

The jobless rate fell from 6.3 percent in October, but remained above the 5.9 percent level from November 2015.

Fewer people reported having jobs and fewer people were looking. The number of unemployed Louisianans was 131,000 in November, down 3,000 from October.

Louisiana kept the third-highest jobless rate among states, with Alaska worst at 6.8 percent. The nationwide jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent from October's 4.9 percent.

A separate survey shows Louisiana payrolls rose by less than 1,000 to 1.98 million. Payrolls — a top labor market indicator — remain below year-ago levels, indicating continued economic weakness.

The U.S. Labor Department released both sets of figures Friday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

