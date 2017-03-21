NLLD continues push for National Flood Insurance Reform

Kief and Bourgeois discuss flood program with ranking members of Congress

North Lafourche Levee District Board President Cory Kief and Executive Director Dwayne Bourgeois recently participated in a roundtable discussion on the reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program with Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise and Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Housing Insurance.

The NFIP expires in September and the March 6 meeting in New Orleans focused on adjustments that are needed in the re-authorization process to make the program sustainable and affordable for homeowners, particularly in coastal regions like Lafourche.

Kief and Bourgeois are part of the new Louisiana Flood Risk Coalition, an organization of levee districts working to improve the way flood risks are calculated and reduce the cost of insurance for homeowners.

The NLLD and LFRC are advocating for changes to the NFIP that would "grandfather" business and homes that complied with previously set flood insurance rules, credit communities for levees and zoning ordinances that reduce flood risk, modify the method of calculating risks to reduce the cost of insurance, and address the solvency of the national flood program in a more equitable manner.