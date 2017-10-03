Nicholls to host wine and food tasting to raise money for scholarships







THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls State University will host the 2017 Nicholls Sponsor A+ Scholar Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the Cotillion Ballroom to raise money for student scholarships.

A Nicholls tradition for almost two decades, Sponsor A+ Scholar Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza raises money to help the university attract and support new students.

Tickets cost $50 for a single, $75 for a couple and $500 for a corporate package.

Guests will be treated to food and wine samples donated by more than a dozen area restaurateurs and beverage providers.

This year’s headline sponsors are Mark Plaisance, Attorney at Law, and Dr. DesLey Plaisance, director of graduate studies at Nicholls.

One of the most popular fundraisers averaging about 700 attendees each year, the gala has raised more than $300,000 toward student scholarships.