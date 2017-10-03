New Orleans, zoo look for volunteers: active shooter drill





NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans and the Audubon Zoo are looking for about 200 volunteers for an active shooter drill in October.

Volunteers will play roles including people who are wounded, killed and separated from family members.

The drill will run four to six hours starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. Participants get lunch and free parking.

Information and a volunteer form are available at www.nola-fullscale.com.

Officials say plans being tested include one made by Emergency Medical Services and Special Weapons And Tactics to more quickly treat victims as areas are cleared during an attack.

They'll also test a plan to track and tell family members the status and location of affected people.

Zoo spokesman Frank Donze says the drill won't be near any animal habitats.

