New Orleans airport saw record number of passengers in 2016

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is busier than ever.

The airport said in a statement Friday that it served more than 11.1 million passengers last year, breaking a record it set in 2015. The airport says its 2016 passenger total was a 4.4 percent increase over the previous year, when it surpassed 10 million passengers for the first time.

The airport attributed the increase to new flights and destinations it added in 2016. Its number of non-stop destinations increased from 48 cities in 2015 to 58 cities last year.

The airport is owned by the city of New Orleans. Construction on a new terminal is scheduled to be completed by October 2018.

