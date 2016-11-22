National WW2 Museum's PT boat almost ready for water tests

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A patrol torpedo boat that sank three enemy boats and participated in two invasions is taking a barge trip so the crew that lovingly restored the USS Sudden Jerk can learn its ways and get it tested for tour boat duty.

The National World War II Museum says the 78-foot-long PT-305 is the only combat veteran PT boat that's restored and in working order.

The museum plans to use the boat for tours on Lake Pontchartrain. Its boathouse will include displays about its history.

The boat was built in New Orleans and participated in both Operation Brassard, the invasion of Elba in June 1944, and Operation Dragoon, the Allied invasion of France two months later, said Josh Schick, one of two project historians. It also sank two armored German supply boats and an Italian torpedo boat during the war.

The Sudden Jerk held many roles over the nearly two weeks it was deployed for Operation Dragoon.

A Galveston museum donated the boat to the World War II museum in 2007, spokeswoman Michelle Moore said. Before that, it had been cut down to 60 feet so it wouldn't need a licensed captain on board and used as a Chesapeake Bay oyster boat and, in the 1980s, as a tour boat.

