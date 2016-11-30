Mud boat operator dies after collision with tour airboat

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — State wildlife and fisheries agents are investigating a fatal boating incident in Lafourche Parish.

It happened about 3 p.m. Monday near Mud Lake along Bayou Des Allemands after a swamp tour airboat from Airboat Tours by Arthur collided with a mud boat.

The mud boat's operator, 35-year-old Bart B. Dufrene Jr., of Des Allemands, was pronounced dead by the St. Charles Parish coroner. The airboat operator and five passengers were not hurt.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says survivors told investigators the vessels were traveling in opposite directions on the same side of the bayou and collided while navigating a bend.

Dufrene was thrown into the water and recovered by the airboat operator. The coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.

