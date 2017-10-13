Motorcyclist killed in Thursday morning crash





Shortly before 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Troopers with Troop C responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on LA 1 near Octavia Street in Larose which took the life of 48-year old Smokey Rogers of Galliano.

The preliminary investigation revealed Rogers was traveling south on LA 1 on a 2004 Honda motorcycle, when as he approached Octavia Street, a northbound 2012 Nissan Rouge slowed down to make a left turn from LA 1 onto Octavia Street.

The Nissan was being driven by 70-year old Deanna Compeaux of Larose. Compeaux failed to yield to Rogers and made a left turn in front of him. Rogers’ motorcycle struck the passenger side of Compeaux’s vehicle and he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. Compeaux sustained minor injuries and was transported to Ochsner St. Anne Hospital by Acadian Ambulance Service.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash; however, a standard toxicology report is pending on the part of Rogers. Compeaux submitted a blood sample for toxicology testing and the results are also pending. Rogers was wearing a helmet that was not DOT compliant. Compeaux was properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to remind all drivers to look twice for motorcycles while traveling on the roadways and would also encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help motorcycle riders to apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce their chance of injury should a crash occur.