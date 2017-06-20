Morganza water control structures to begin earlier than anticipated

Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District Director Reggie Dupre says work with final design of two water control structures along Morganza to the Gulf along reaches “K & L” will begin earlier than anticipated.

“Original engineering estimates for a portion of the project have come in at fifty-percent. Now we can move forward with the two water control structures,” said Dupre.

Reaches “K & L” are portions of Morganza along the Terrebonne/Lafourche border in Grand Bayou.

Morganza is a system of levees, locks, and floodgates designed to protect about 150,000 citizens and over 1700 acres of fresh and salt marsh from a 100-year, Category 3 storm surge.

Reaches K and L are the portions heading north from Pointe-Aux-Chene along Grand Bayou and joining with the South Lafourche Levee System at Apache Farms.

Grants from the state and the Community Development Block Grant totaling about $20 million have been secured to fund the project.