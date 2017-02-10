Marvel selects Louisiana for new TV series

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development announced Wednesday that Marvel has begun production on a new television series – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger – in Louisiana for the Freeform network.

Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, both part of the Walt Disney Company, will produce the project that features a teen superhero couple from Marvel Comics.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger began filming in the New Orleans area this week.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger chronicles the adventures of Tyrone “Ty” Johnson and Tandy Bowen, teens from different backgrounds who find themselves falling in love while being burdened by, and awakened to, newly acquired superpowers.

They soon learn that they are better together than apart – but their feelings for each other make their already-complicated world even more challenging.

The characters first appeared in Peter Parker The Spectacular Spider-Man comic book series in 1982, and debuted in their own publication in 1984.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.