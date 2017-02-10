Man gets 60 years for sexually abusing girl for half-decade

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 60 years behind bars for sexually abusing a girl over a five-year period that began when she was about nine.

News outlets report that 37-year-old Trevor Clifton, of Bridge City, was sentenced Thursday after being convicted last month on two sexual battery charges.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office said in a news release that the victim's mother caught Clifton abusing her 14-year-old daughter in 2015. Caught, Clifton grabbed a knife, threatened to kill himself and then fled. He was captured in Harvey two days later.

The girl told investigators Clifton had been abusing her for more than five years and had threatened to harm her unless she submitted to his demands.

Clifton won't be eligible for parole for 25 years.

