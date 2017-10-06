Man burglarizes vehicle during church service





Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of Andy Domangue (age 36) of Lockport after he burglarized a vehicle during a church service.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, deputies responded to St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Raceland in reference to a vehicle burglary which apparently occurred during a church service. The victims had left the vehicle unlocked, and several items were stolen.

Through investigation, deputies tracked the stolen items to a store in Terrebonne Parish, and Andy Domangue was developed as a suspect in the burglary. On Monday, October 2, deputies located Domangue, and he was arrested on a warrant for Contempt of Court. At that time, Domangue was questioned in reference to the vehicle burglary, and he admitted to being a willing participant in the crime. He was subsequently charged with Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

Domangue was booked on the aforementioned charges into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. He is being held in lieu of $22,500 bond, and he is also being held for Terrebonne Parish due to an outstanding warrant for theft.