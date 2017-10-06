LPSO to promote Domestic Violence Awareness in October

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is promoting awareness of domestic violence throughout the month of October which is recognized nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



On Tuesday, September 26, Lafourche Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle issued a proclamation declaring the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Lafourche Parish and encouraging citizens to wear the color purple, the official color of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

2015 Miss Louisiana USA Candice Marie Bennatt will be the guest speaker at this year’s annual vigil for domestic violence. The event, entitled “Flight to Freedom – Butterflies for Hope,” will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, at the Lafourche Central Market, located at 4484 Hwy. 1 in Raceland.

The event, designed to remember the victims and honor the survivors of domestic violence, will feature a ceremonious release of butterflies, and several others speaking out against domestic violence. The annual event is sponsored by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, The Haven, Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office, and The P.A.C.T. Place Supervised Visitation and Monitored Exchange Center.

“The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to be strong advocate for victims of domestic violence,” said Sheriff Webre. “In many cases, the victims of domestic violence feel helpless and feel they are unable to fight back. We want to reassure those victims that we are here fighting for them daily. We encourage everyone to join us on October 24 to remember those who have died as a result of domestic violence and honor the survivors.”

For more information about the vigil, please contact The P.A.C.T. Place at (985) 532-4390.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available! Call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Police Social Services at (985) 449-4476.