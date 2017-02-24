LPSO employee and organization donate new bicycles for bike patrol

A Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office employee recently donated money through the Community Crusaders of Lafourche to provide two new bicycles to be used by the Bike Patrol section.

The funding for the donation was provided to the Community Crusaders of Lafourche by Deputy John “Jac” Culver and his wife Mary.

LPSO Narcotics section supervisor, Lieutenant John Champagne, who also serves as Vice-President of the Community Crusaders of Lafourche, said, “We sincerely thank Jac and Mary Culver for their donation. The Community Crusaders of Lafourche is dedicated to assisting local individuals and organizations, and it is our pleasure to be able to provide upgraded equipment to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Bike Patrol.”

Sheriff Craig Webre was also extremely thankful for the donation.

“We are very grateful for any donation, but it is really special when the source is one of our own employees,” said Sheriff Webre. “We thank the Culvers and the Community Crusaders of Lafourche for assisting us in purchasing this new equipment which will help provide a much improved and safer experience for our Bike Patrol deputies in addition to saving the taxpayers money.”

The donation amounted to $4,000 to purchase the two bikes, as well as lighting and accessories. The Volcanic (brand) bicycles are made specifically for the bicycle patrol industry to the standards required to withstand the rigors of daily patrol.

The wheels on the new bicycles are 29 inches in diameter, larger than the 26-inch wheels on the rest of the bicycles in the fleet, which will allow deputies to travel longer distances and faster with less effort.

The new bikes have been assigned to Bike Patrol section supervisor, Sergeant Todd Prevost, and Deputy Jason Matherne. They are the only two deputies assigned full time to the Bike Patrol Section, but the Sheriff’s Office also has 16 supplemental riders who assist whenever needed.

Bike patrol is deployed in strategic areas of the parish and often works with the “POP” Squad (Problem-Oriented Policing) in proactive efforts to fight crime.

Additionally, many bike patrol units are utilized for events such as Mardi Gras parades to be able to respond quickly to incidents. Each Bike Patrol deputy and supplemental rider has been trained and certified by the International Police Mountain Bike Association.

The Community Crusaders of Lafourche is a local non-profit, humanitarian organization spearheaded by the Lockport Volunteer Fire Department. The organization assists in feeding nearly 50 families around the Central Lafourche area on a monthly basis. They also provide assistance to fire victims and various charitable organizations.