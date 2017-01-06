LPSO Arrest Reports

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JANUARY 1, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Cody Barrios, 22, Belle Chasse. Speeding; fugitive; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Kenneth Lawson, 33, Houma. Contempt of court (6 cts); possession of marijuana (1st).

JANUARY 2, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tessie Cortez, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Atanacio Guerrero, Homeless. Resisting an officer; unauthorized entry of an inhabited swelling; public intimidation.

James Kibodeaux, 29, Larose. Domestic abuse battery.

Jason Seamon, 35, Thibodaux. Simple assault; contempt of court (2 cts).

JANUARY 3, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dustin Bergeron, 30, Gray. Fugitive. Criminal trespass – Immovable structure. Simple assault (MISD).

David Bland, 45, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Teri Poindexter, 28, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Seth Uzee, 28, Raceland. Contempt of court. Taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited (felony).

Saundra Charpentier, 62, Cut Off. Contempt of court (5 cts).

Andrae Hughes, 38, Tallulah. Possession of cannabinoids/ synthetic marijuana; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Thibodaux Police Department

Gregory Garrett, 39, Houma. Fugitive.

JANUARY 4, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Angelle Andras, 28, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Jerome Bagemehl, 58, Houma. Contempt of court (4 ct).

Timothy Bellanger, 26, Mathews. Contempt of court (3 cts); resisting an officer; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams.

Ray Benoit, 45, Thibodaux. Simple burglary of inhabited dwelling; simple burglary.

Caroline Bourg, 23, Raceland. Violation of probation/ parole.

Lance Gros, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Audie Lafont, 45, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Josey Leblanc, 34, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; fugitive; possession of suboxone.

Robert Long, 33, Galliano. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; obstruction public passages.

Suzuanne Orgeron, 51, Raceland. Possession with intent to distribute ocycodone.

Monica Richeaux, 47, Cut Off. Violation of probation/ parole.

Arthur Thomas, 48, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Derik Leboeuf, 24, Houma. Possession of marijuana (1st); possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; turning movements and required signals; contempt of court; operating a vehicle with suspended license; fugitive; possession of hydrocodone.

Lockport Police Department

Jared Gautreaux, 38, Lockport. Peeping tom.