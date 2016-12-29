LPSO announce recent arrest, Dec. 23-27

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DECEMBER 23, 2016

Grand Isle Police Department

James Durr, 54, Harvey. Speeding. Driving on suspended.

DECEMBER 24, 2016

Grand Isle Police Department

Johndale Randle, 44, Raceland. Speeding. Driving on suspended.

DECEMBER 25, 2016

Thibodaux Police Department

Travarres Butler, 39, Thibodaux. Switched plates (MISD). D.W.I. 2nd offense (MISD). Operating veh. with suspended license; other offenses. Obstructing public passages (MISD). Resisting an officer w/force or violence (felony). Resisting an officer (MISD).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Simmone Price, 24, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer (MISD). Fugitive. Contempt of court.

Grand Isle Police Department

Jarvis Dario, 18, Gonzales. Speeding. No driver’s license.

DECEMBER 26, 2016

Thibodaux Police Department

Michael Brooks, 51, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery (MISD).

Dontrell Carter, 33, Thibodaux. Operating veh. w/suspended license; other offenses. Resisting an officer (MISD). Possession of marijuana and subsequent offenses (Felony). Illegal window tint.

Chelsia Duncan, 33, Galliano. Fugitive.

Grand Isle Police Department

Renynaldo Luque, 39, Kenner. Exceeding speed limit. No driver’s license.

Marvin Brouillette, 53, Harahan. Domestic abuse violence.

Georgette Deruyck, 50, Gretna. Domestic abuse battery. Open container. Reckless operation.

Louisiana State Police

Dylan Chiasson, 24, Thibodaux. Careless operation. D.W.I. 1st offense (MISD).

Bobby Blake, 27, Donaldsonville. Possession of marijuana (2nd); operating a vehicle with suspended license; switched plates; possession of hydrocodone; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; DWI (1st); careless operation; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Taj Harris, 32, Raceland. Enter/remain after being forbidden-immovable structure. Simple criminal damage to property (MISD).

Damer Smith, 40, Raceland. Possess/deal in unregistered/illegally transferred weapons (felony). Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

Nicholas Smith, 21, Raceland. Fugitive.

DECEMBER 27, 2016

Thibodaux Police Department

Daniqua Nolan, 23, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Michael Bergeron, 43, Houma. Fugitive; contempt of court.

Jerrod James, 36, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Eldon Ordoyne, 37, Breaux Bridge. Forgery.

Leo Plaia, 31, Houma. Fugitive.

Joel Plaisance, 29, Houma. Fugitive.

Billy Stokes, 49, New Orleans. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Blair Daigle, 33, Galliano. Contempt of court (3 cts); violation of probation/ parole.