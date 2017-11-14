Low voter turnout expected for Saturday’s election





Saturday’s ballot will feature a runoff for state treasurer with Republican John Schroder going up against Democrat Derrick Edwards.

Schroder is a businessman, former state representative and former law enforcement officer from St. Tammany Parish. Edwards is a New Orleans attorney.

This is the first time in 17 years there hasn’t been an incumbent running for the position. Republican John Kennedy left the job after his election to the U.S. Senate in 2016.

Lafourche Parish voters will also see property tax renewals on the ballot.

One is a renewal of the 5.41-mill tax for public facilities and services. The tax raises an estimated $5.75 million a year with 31 percent being used for drainage; 51 percent used for public health programs, buildings, services, activities and senior citizen programs; and 18 percent used for libraries.

If voters renew the tax, an owner of a $150,000 home will continue to pay $40.50 in property taxes after the homestead exemption is deducted.

A 5-mill tax will be up for renewal for Road District No. 1. The tax is estimated to raise around $4.8 million a year to be used for acquiring, constructing, improving and maintaining public roads and bridges.

If voters renew the tax, an owner of a $150,000 home will continue to pay the $37.50 in property taxes after the homestead exemption is deducted.

Both of these taxes will be up for approval by all Lafourche Parish voters.

All taxes are up for 10-year renewals.

To view your ballot visit www.geauxvote.com.