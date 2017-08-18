



BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Thousands of Louisiana taxpayers have weeks to claim their state income tax refunds, or they'll be turned over to the state treasurer's office as unclaimed property.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says $8.6 million in tax refunds remain unclaimed, to be transferred to the treasurer's office after Sept. 6, as required by law.

The revenue department said Wednesday it sent letters to 9,500 taxpayers in July notifying them of unclaimed tax refunds and advising them to claim the money. The refunds were issued on or before June 30, 2016.

Taxpayers who want to claim refunds before they revert to unclaimed property must submit the required information to the revenue department, along with the letter received.

After the Sept. 6 deadline, refunds can be claimed through the treasurer's unclaimed property website.