Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles now accepting cash for certain transactions

Baton Rouge - In the ongoing attempt to better serve the citizens of Louisiana, beginning December 5th the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) will be accepting cash for certain transactions.

Last month it was announced that the OMV would no longer accept cash for transactions. However, after reviewing current OMV policies it was decided that in the best interest of the public, and to protect the integrity of the OMV staff, the OMV would continue to accept cash for all transactions except for reinstatement services.

Reinstatement services include the payment of penalties or fees relating to such things as cancellations of insurance, failure to pay citations, etc.

"Our goal is to provide the best possible customer service to the citizens of Louisiana. Our agency has received feedback from the public, and I feel it is necessary to again allow the use of cash for certain OMV transactions," stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.

All information regarding this policy is posted on OMV's website at www.expresslane.org.

Citizens are also encouraged to take advantage of the OMV online services offered at www.expresslane.org.