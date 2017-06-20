Louisiana dad: Carjacker 'wasn't going to leave with kids'

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man says he made sure a carjacker didn't leave with his four- and six-year-old daughters and 10-year-old son still in the vehicle.

The Times-Picayune reports 42-year-old Earl Williams demanded a gunman and an accomplice unlock his Infinity SUV so he and his wife could pull their kids from the back seat before the carjackers left the scene at Lakeside Mall Saturday night.

Authorities say Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies responded and began investigating. Within hours the men accused of the carjacking, and two similar incidents later that evening, were arrested.

Authorities say 26-year-old Larry Washington and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after crashing a Ford SUV stolen from two women. Both were booked on counts including armed robbery and resisting arrest by flight. It's unclear if they have attorneys.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

Copyright 2017* Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.