Local officials closely monitoring approaching storm

Local officials said they’re closely monitoring a tropical storm system that entered the southern Gulf of Mexico on Monday.



The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for part of the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within the next 24 to 36 hours.

The National Weather Service said that peak high tides could be on Wednesday or Thursday.

As of press time Tuesday morning, heavy rain was the primary threat to southeast Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters called for 3-6 inches with the potential for 10-15 inches and said tides could rise 2-4 feet above normal depending on the storm’s track.

The disturbance, which will become Cindy when it is named, was "gradually becoming better organized" and "better defined" Tuesday morning as it moved toward Louisiana's Gulf Coast.

Windell Curole, general manager of the South Lafourche Levee District, said the floodgates were already closed before the threat. The canals are being pumped down, and pump stations are topped off with fuel.

“In talking to the National Weather Service, it’s kind of unpredictable what’s going to happen with the storm,” he said. “But the big takeaway is they don’t expect it to be a powerful storm. ... Whenever you have an organized system in the Gulf, you pay attention. It can get to you rather quickly if it’s already in the Gulf. This one looks like it’s going to stay a minor storm. You should have a plan already, but if you don’t, now’s the time to think about what your plan should be. Have a Plan B along with your Plan A.”

Locally, residents can pick up sandbags at the following locations:

- Galliano-Cut Off Field Office, 128 W. 97th St., Cut Off.

- Lockport Field Office, 6236 La. 308.

- Raceland Field Office, 129 Texas St.