Local authorities report recent arrests: Nov. 30 - Dec. 4

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

NOVEMBER 30, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Bourgeois, 35, Cut Off. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; simple burglary; hit and run with no personal injury; possession of Tylenol with codeine; possess or distribution of drug paraphernalia; legend drug imprint; failure to drive on right side of road; possession of marijuana (2nd); possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 cts); possession of marijuana (3rd).

Mario Gonzales, 51, Cut Off. Contempt of court (9 cts).

Damien Hebert, 38, Raceland. No license plate; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; operating a vehicle with suspended license; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

DECEMBER 1, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Travis Angelle, 43, Henderson. Contempt of court.

Hollis Bass, 35, Lockport. Vehicle registration expired; operating a vehicle with suspended license; fugitive.

Justin Lawson, 43, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Melvin McCormick, 24, Thibodaux. Illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession of marijuana (1st); possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; violation of probation/ parole.

Anthony Moore, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Shawn Mousseau, 39, Gheens. Fugitive.

Brett Neely, 24, Raceland. Simple criminal damage to property; disturbing the peace, appearing in an intoxicated condition.

Wendy Sampay, 37, Gray. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace, appearing in an intoxicated condition; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams.

DeJarris Singleton, 28, Belle Rose. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Kaylum Thompkins, 17, Raceland. Resisting an officer with force or violence; disturbing the peace; battery of a police officer (2 cts); simple assault (2 cts).

Jermany Young, 28, Houma. Fugitive.

Cassie Bruce, 37, Cut Off. Violation of probation/ parole.

Billy Guerrero, 37, Raceland. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Brittany Clement, 32, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Addy Lebouef, 28, Larose. Simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.

Lockport Police Department

Crystal Babin, 32, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Dia Guidroz, 35, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Louisiana State Police

Paul Johnson, 43, Raceland. DWI (2nd); speeding.

Benjamin Badon, 46, Gray. DWI (1st); failure to drive on right side of road.

John Billiot, 43, Cut Off. DWI (2nd); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

DECEMBER 2, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tsavo Buffert, 37, Gonzales. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Ashley Castagnetta, 33, Larose. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Warren Danos, 48, Larose. Contempt of court.

Percy Diggs, 37, Houma. Fugitive.

Adrian Goodman, 29, Houma. Fugitive (2 cts).

Joey Gravois, 42, Morgan City. Contempt of court.

Leroy Lebouef, 42, Larose. Battery of a police officer; failure to register and notify as a sex offender; resisting an officer with force or violence.

Arthur Morris, 18, Gray. Possession of marijuana (1st); illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance.

Dexter Owensby, 27, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Alvin Carter, 33, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace.

Louisiana State Police

Karen Lala, 45, Houma. Failure to drive on right side of road; operating a vehicle with suspended license; contempt of court; inspection tag required; DWI (1st); possession of marijuana (1st).

Thibodaux Police Department

Dean Keller, 34, Thibodaux. Sexual battery.

Dillon Toups, 27, Gheens. Enter/ remain after being forbidden.

DECEMBER 3, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tyler Dupre, 23, Houma. Contempt of court.

Kenith Hebert, 28, Gray. Simple burglary; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; simple burglary.

Justillian Hyde, 38, Houma. Disturbing the peace.

Corey Jupiter, 25, Napoleonville. Fugitive.

Cody Lansdown, 20, Lockport. Simple burglary; security required; headlights required; simple burglary of inhabited dwelling; aggravated flight from an officer.

Wayne Lombas, 46, Cut Off. Theft of a firearm.

Corey Mott, 24, Galliano. Contempt of court; fugitive.

Derek Toups, 30, Gheens. DWI (1st).

Thibodaux Police Department

Jeremy Aizen, 29, Labadieville. Simple criminal damage to property; enter/remain after being forbidden (2 cts); anauthorized use of inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Lockport Police Department

Jacob Langford, 25, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

DECEMBER 4, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Hebert, 38, Golden Meadow. Simple criminal damage to property.

Erin Serigny, 24, Cut Off. Simple battery (2 cts); theft of a motor vehicle; aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

Herbert Simmons, 40, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Deon Bougere, 22, Napoleonville. Fugitive.

Yohar Castillo, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts); domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.