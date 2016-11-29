Local authorities report recent arrests: Nov. 21 - 27

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

NOVEMBER 21, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Shawn Besson, 23, Lockport. Violation of probation/ parole.

Alfred Joseph, 36, Labadieville. Fugitive.

Tyler Levron, 46, Houma. Fugitive; contempt of court.

Brandon Terrebonne, 42, Raceland. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Phyllis Smith, 52, Labadieville. Fugitive; issuing worthless checks (2 cts); failure to drive on right side on road.

Louisiana State Police

Juan Anderson, 39, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; driver must be licensed; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; violation of probation/ parole; contempt of court; failure to drive on right side of road.

NOVEMBER 22, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Allen Flores, 25, Houma. Contempt of court; resisting an officer; illegal carrying of weapons.

Troy Foret, 26, Thibodaux. Unauthorized use of access card as theft.

Perry Perrin, 36, Galliano. Armed robbery; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jerome Smith, 26, Labadieville. Fugitive.

NOVEMBER 23, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Raymonet Ballard, 26, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Casey Chauvin, 37, Lockport. Violation of probation/ parole.

Corey Friloux, 33, Bourg. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Johnny Garza, 20, Cut Off. Fugitive.

Roderick Johnson, 32, Napoleonville. Contempt of court.

Alvin Lewis, 37, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Robert Long, 33, Galliano. Resisting an officer; bicycles, front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors required between sunset and sunrise.

Wayne Molaison, 55, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

James Sargent, 46, Houma. Fugitive; contempt of court.

Ashley Savoie, 33, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Ron Batiste, 47, Thibodaux. False imprisonment, offender armed with dangerous weapon; aggravated second degree battery.

Lacy Landry, 33, Labadieville. Contempt of court.

Jerome Smith, 26, Labadieville. Fugitive.

Lockport Police Department

Brandon Billiot, 33, Mathews. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Louisiana State Police

Reginald Fletcher, 36, Gray. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Timon Nash, 36, St. Rose. DWI (2nd); operating a vehicle under suspension.

NOVEMBER 24, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tommy Dardar, 53, Golden Meadow. Simple battery.

Sam Ybarra, 34, Golden Meadow. Resisting an officer; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Eric Goudy, 30, Hahnville. Fugitive.

Rebecca Naquin, 60, Sulfur. Contempt of court.

Saisha Willoughby, 29, Napoleonville. Fugitive (3 cts).

Shamedda Livas, 32, Thibodaux. Cruelty to juveniles.

Louisiana State Police

Arielle Danos, 29, Cut Off. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (1st).

Marlon Martinez, 36, Thibodaux. Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; driver must be licensed; DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Gilberto Marquez, 37, Houma. DWI (2nd); driver must be licensed; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

NOVEMBER 25, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Norbert Bouzigar, 40, Golden Meadow. Violation of protective orders (4 cts).

Parnell Chambers, 34, Raceland. Battery of a police officer; possession of marijuana; simple criminal damage to property; contempt of court; public intimidation.

Eugene Hall, 52, Gheens. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Justin Morvant, 28, Houma. Contempt of court.

Floria Ward, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Blake Credeur, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts); operating a vehicle with suspended license; general speed law.

Jamie Perrodin, 42, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Samantha Rehm, 24, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts); possession of adderall.

Keyonna Willams, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Kevin Johnson, 17, Thibodaux. Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Andrew Carr, 25, Lake Charles. Contempt of court.

NOVEMBER 26, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Michael Businelle, 47, Gray. Criminal trespass; theft.

Clayton Duncan, 33, Larose. Contempt of court.

Percy Diggs, 37, Houma. Violation of probation/ parole; contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Nicholas Vega, 37, Cut Off. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (1st).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Robert Rodrigue, 44, MS. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Ryan Carlos, 25, Thibodaux. Simple battery.

NOVEMBER 27, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Alton Gray, 58, Raceland. Contempt of court (5 cts).

John Marshall, 29, Galliano. Contempt of court (7 cts).

Jessica Pledger, 31, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Mark Robichaux, 55, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Austin Tardo, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Linzi Dyer, 18, Thibodaux. Theft.

Michael Robinson, 43, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Lockport Police Department

Jessie Memaire, 33, Cut Off. Disturbing the peace; simple assault.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Eugene Rougeau, 36, Opelousas. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Brad Landry, 26, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; obstructing public passages; illegal window tint; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.