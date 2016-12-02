Local authorities report recent arrests: Nov. 18 - 29

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

NOVEMBER 18, 2016

Grand Isle Police Department

Ronald Theriot, 46, Grand Isle. Contempt of court (3 cts).

NOVEMBER 20, 2016

Grand Isle Police Department

Juarez Marvin, 46, Baton Rouge. No drivers license; speeding in posted zone.

NOVEMBER 23, 2016

Grand Isle Police Department

TJ Vegas, 47, Grand Isle. Simple battery; JPSO warrant.

Ronald Theriot, 46, Grand Isle. Aggravated assault; disturbing the peace.

NOVEMBER 24, 2016

Grand Isle Police Department

Louis Dassau, 38, Grand Isle. Disturbing the peace.

NOVEMBER 25, 2016

Grand Isle Police Department

Dale Smith, 29, Slidell. Issuing worthless checks.

NOVEMBER 27, 2016

Grand Isle Police Department

Shelly Adams, 35, Grand Isle. Theft

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Wade Hendrix, 53, Larose. Contempt of court.

NOVEMBER 28, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Hilton Anselmi, 34, Lockport. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Robin Anselmi, 37, Galliano. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Jeremiah Avist, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Shayla Climax, 26, Gretna. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Drake Dufrene, 36, Raceland. Cruelty to the infirmed.

Christopher Glaze, 35, Cut Off. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of ativan; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance; illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17.

Ian Guidry, 34, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Timothy Jones, 32, Houma. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; contempt of court; possession with intent to distribute marijuana (2 cts); possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of xanax; possession of codeine; resisting an officer; possession of amphetamine, less than 28 grams; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jenna Landry, 22, Schriever. Contempt of court.

Roman Richards, 26, Houma. Contempt of court (4 cts)

Tabvis Williams, 40, Houma. Simple burglary.

Saisha Willoughby, 29, Napoleonville. Simple battery to the infirm.

Chad Ayzinne, 26, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Jazmin Housend, 26, Houma. Fugitive.

Lockport Police Department

Heather Billiot, 22, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery; disturbing the peace; theft.

Golden Meadow Police department

Megan Leblanc, 24, Golden Meadow. Possession of methamphetamine; criminal trespass; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; contempt of court (2 cts).

Corey Thornton, 46, Lockport. Resisting an officer; contempt of court (3 cts); possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Louisiana State Police

Donovan Ledet, 43, Bourg. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; fugitive (2 cts); resisting an officer.

Thibodaux Police Department

Whyatt Morgan, 19, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Michael Templet, 32, Thibodaux. Theft of goods.

NOVEMBER 29, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Geana Baudoin, 50, Cut Off. Simple criminal damage to property; theft.

Ernest Bennett, 46, Chackbay. Contempt of court.

Tabitha Dardar, 37, Raceland. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Dain St.Pierre, 23, Raceland. Violation of probation/ parole.

Joseph Thompson, 31, Ama. Contempt of court.

Gaven Tyler, 21, Grand Isle. Contempt of court; fugitive.

Saisha Willoughby, 29, Napoleonville. Violation of probation/ parole.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

Jody Auenson, 48, Golden Meadow. Improper/ no fire extinguisher; operating unregistered boat; possession of marijuana; fail to comply.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Jeffery Dillon, 23, MS. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Allen Jeanise, 58, Schriever. Contempt of court; fugitive (2 cts).

Kardell Smith, 41, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.